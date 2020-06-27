- San Francisco Pride's 2020 virtual celebration — which includes performances from Big Freedia and Betty Who — begins at 1 p.m. today. The two-day ode to queer solidarity is set to offer both needed levity and cultural illumination; the entire weekend's schedule and list of performances, speeches, and other notable happenings can be found at sfpride.org/celebration. [spride.org]
https://t.co/7xuyBWKDt8 SF Pride's segment on #GlobalPride, a 26-hour-long compilation of offerings from Pride organizations around the world, begins on Saturday, June 27 at 8:45 p.m. Don't miss it!— SF Pride (@SFPride) June 25, 2020
- Xiaojie Zheng, the celebrated SF portrait artist whose work spans over two decades, is using her skill sets to sketch the man who attacked her while she was walking her dog. Zheng was hit in the face by a stranger Wednesday outside her art studio along Missouri Street in Potrero Hill, and she’s now using her talent to sketch the man's face on canvas so police can identify him. [ABC7]
- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is calling for the firing of SJPD officers accused of writing racist Facebook comments. Describing it as an "online ring of hate," Liccardo and both the City's police association and police chief want the officers held accountable for their actions: “Any current employee involved with bigoted activity online will promptly be investigated and held accountable to the fullest [extent] in my power,” writes SJPD Chief Eddie Garcia in a statement, later adding "[our department has] no place for this.” [KRON4]
- Racist graffiti was discovered in Freemont's Centerville neighborhood Friday. [KTVU]
- Mission Local's Lydia Chávez proves that, like downtown's tilted Millenium Tower, SF is filled with leaning structures — barked or otherwise. [Mission Local]
- Oakland police have found the 79-year-old man who went missing in the city's Chinatown earlier this week; he was found at the 6500 blocks of Telegraph Avenue, about four miles from where he was seen last. [Mercury News]
- With a somewhat sunny, warm weekend upon us, get about putting together a picnic basket to enjoy at any one of our city's many green spaces. [7x7]
- South Korea is now distributing houseplants to citizens in a bid to fight “COVID depression.” [NBC News]
- And with SF Pride 2020's celebration mere hours away, now's a good time to revisit the in-person festivities of yesteryears. [The Bold Italic]
