- The Ninth Circuit appeals court ruled Friday that the Trump administration acted illegally when it transferred $2.5 billion of funds allocated for military construction to the border wall. Much of the money has already been spent, but the ruling affirms that the act of diverting funds without congressional approval to be unconstitutional. [Associated Press]
- Trump went on Fox News last night and said that living in Oakland, among some other diverse U.S. cities like Detroit and Baltimore, was "like living in hell." Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf went on Twitter to respond, "Hell is another four years of this racist in the White House." [KRON4]
- The LA Times has uncovered a third case in which a traveler into LAX in March, this one from Munich, was diagnosed with COVID-19 shortly after landing, but public health officials failed to inform the airline or do contact-tracing. [LA Times]
- A California state legislator is calling for an audit of the Employment Development Department after scores of Californians have struggled to access unemployment benefits owed to them. [ABC7]
- Stock in a South San Francisco biotech company soared 456% this week on news of a "challenge study" of its oral coronavirus vaccine. [SF Business Times]
- Senators say a second stimulus check is likely on the way in July. [KRON4]
- Ahead of Pride weekend in San Francisco, the LGBTQ community in Marin County held a rally to call attention to the trans teenager who was verbally attacked by a couple during a Black Lives Matter rally in Fairfax last weekend. [Marin IJ]
- A 34-year-old man who reportedly stopped breathing while in a struggle with a supermarket employee in Antioch on Wednesday night, after allegedly trying to steal meat, had meth in his system. [KRON4]
- The so-called "TikTok Grandma" who helped organize the viral push to tank Trump's Tulsa rally is now working for the Biden campaign. [New York Times]
- Bay 2 Breakers, which was still on the books for September, has now been cancelled. [CBS SF]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram