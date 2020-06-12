San Franciso Pride's virtual June 27–28 tribute to LGBTQ luminaries and queer solidarity now includes "the Queen of Bounce" Big Freedia as its headlining performer, with other notables like singer-songwriter Betty Who and Sunday's host Sister Roma recently announced in tandem as participating entertainers.

In April, SF Pride officially canceled its in-person 2020 parade and festivities — and declared they wouldn't postpone those happenings to the fall. Instead, the organization opted to host an online-only celebration this year that the org now says will include appearances by Big Freedia, Bett Who, Sister Roma, and more.

Released as part of their "first wave" of entertainers, performances from headliner Big Freedia — whose most recent EP, Louder, features an aerobic, ceaseless five-song track list that may or may not be your gay cup of tea — and other participating artists, like past SF Pride performer Betty Who and Brazilian transgender artist Urias, will also be included as part of and the 13-plus hours of programming set to be streamed through SF Pride’s official website via Twitch.



This year’s programs will also put an emphasis on bringing attention to BIPOC voices and stories in the community.

“In the wake of the murders of Tony McDade, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, many people asked if Pride would be postponed to honor the movement around the world against police brutality," says SF Pride Board President Carolyn Wysinger in a press release. “[To honor them], San Francisco Pride will use this moment to lift up and center our Black LGBTQ+ community members."

“Pride was started by a black trans woman who was defending a black butch woman who was being assaulted by the police,” Wysinger added in conversation with the Chronicle’s Tony Bravo, hinting to how the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City — which, alas, birthed Pride as we know it today — began. “We’ve conveniently forgotten that in the last 50 years.”

Fred Lopez, SF Pride's executive director, also iterates this is a time to “celebrate San Francisco Pride’s 50-year milestone" and still "recognize how much work we have to do in the name of equality and inclusion." To focus on hope for a brighter, more empathic tomorrow, Lopez and his team will bring eye-opening online content during June 27th and 28th digital soirees: "We are focused on producing Pride 50 programming that provides inspiration and hope for the future.”

More SF Pride 2020 details — which will include the specific "stage" times for the mentioned performers — are slated to be announced at a later date; those updates also will include speeches from LGBTQ elected officials and thought leaders, as well as content procured from SF Pride’s 2020 Community Grand Marshals and Honorees.

An official SF Pride-made Spotify playlist and this year's edition of Inside Pride, the official magazine of San Francisco Pride, are both set to be released before Pride Week commences.

San Francisco Pride will also participate in Global Pride on June 27, which, for 2020, will consist of a 24-hour-long live stream that showcases Pride celebrations across the world.

