Oakland has been called the "Silicon Valley for Weed," but finding the right dispensary to deliver your cannabis is more than just the working with the biggest company. It's the artistry and personal touches that makes these some of the best delivery dispensaries in Oakland & the East Bay.

Mountain Remedy

Delivers to: Oakland, Bay Point, Livermore, & Everywhere Between Website Call

Mountain Remedy specializes in unique cannabinoids, rich terps, and specialized CBD blends. Mountain Remedy sources the highest quality tested and trusted cannabis brands and delivers directly to your door. They deliver all over the East Bay within 90 minutes, from Oakland to Bay Point to Livermore, with a $50 dollar minimum (cash and card accepted!). Their website also features an informational blog which aims to educate the cannabis community.

Sava

Delivers to: Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Emeryville, Piedmont, Pinole, Richmond + SF & Beyond Website Call

Sava takes a very hands-on approach to cannabis delivery in Oakland & the East Bay. From its very roots, Sava is believe in curated medicinals and recreationals that fit each of its varied clients & patients. Founded by leaders in the marijuana industry, the team tailors the experiences to the unique individual by providing a large portfolio of products and helping users find what's right for them. Sava provides some of the highest quality cannabis that is lab tested by a third party for purity & quality. Sava hand selects cannabis strains from small-batch producers which gives a greater level of quality that is difficult to achieve from mass producers.

Bud.com

Delivers to: Oakland, Berkeley, Hayward, San Leandro, Emeryville, Piedmont, Alameda, & More! Website Call

A premier recreational marijuana delivery service, Bud is a benefit corporation delivering recreational cannabis in Northern California, as well as information as a resource online. Bud services a number of cities in the Bay Area, most notably Marin County, the East Bay, San Francisco, San Mateo, and as far south as Santa Cruz. Their inventory consists of THC-rich flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, accessories, as well as a myriad of hemp and other CBD products.

Believers in the a whole-body approach to wellness, Mary & Joe strives to combine the mind, body & soul. Through discreet deliveries, this group provides Oakland & the surrounding areas with flower, cartridges, edibles, extract, & prerolls to give you relaxing evenings and restful nights. They also have full plants, topicals, & cool merchandise to round out their offerings.

Golden State Canna

★★★★★ Website Call

Golden State Canna is a cannabis dispensary that provides medical & recreational deliveries in Oakland, Berkeley & the rest of the East Bay. They carry flower, concentrates edibles, vape pens, topicals, & vape equipment.

ECO Cannabis

★★★★★ Website Call

ECO Cannabis is a seed-to-smoke operation that supplies flower, oils, edibles, waxes and more. They service both both medicinal and recreational clientele. With products that the ECO Cannabis team cared for as seedlings, the team is highly knowledgeable. The staff is also made up of Oakland residents, 50% of whom were previously incarcerated as a result of the "war on drugs" that disproportionately affects the people in the Oakland community. ECO has a physical location, as well.

BayQueen

★★★★☆ Website Call

BayQueen Deliveries takes a firmly medicinal viewpoint on cannabis. The owner comes from a background in pharmaceutical and health sciences and brings a technical knowledge and passion to her marijuana patients. BayQueen works with both patients & recreational users to bring the highest quality product with a goal of healing the mind, body, & soul.

Jingletown

★★★★☆ Website Call

Jingletown is a dispensary collective located in the Jingletown neighborhood of Oakland. Whether you are in need of cartridges, pre-rolls, edibles or concentrates, Jingletown has you covered. Jingletown has exemplary reviews from their customers and are known for great customer service.

blum

★★★★☆ Website Call

blum believes that trust in your cannabis is as important as trust in your food. With physical locations in Oakland & San Leandro (also Reno & Las Vegas in Nevada), blum is a dispensary that focuses on its people first and foremost. They are in the business of freedom, and blum's delivery service is just one more step in that direction.

831 Delivery

★★★★☆ Website Call

831 Delivery boasts the largest cannabis delivery menu of any dispensary in Northern California. 831 offers real-time GPS tracking as they bring you items from their immense catalog of vapes, flower, topicals, edibles, concentrates. 831 delivers to virtually the entire East Bay, as well as San Francisco, Santa Cruz, and other parts of California.

WeedHub

★★★★☆ Website Call

WeedHub is a San Francisco-based dispensary that makes frequent deliveries to the East Bay. They are known for fast delivery windows and affordable, high-quality product.

Emjay

★★★★☆ Website Call

Emjay cannabis delivery services focus on wellness and healthy living. Emjay is built for both those who are just beginning to dabble in marijuana as well as veterans who can understand the intricacies of strains and processes. They have fast delivery, affordable pricing, and only carry products they, themselves, would consume.

Diamond Bonsai

★★★★☆ Website Call

The Diamond Bonsai is a cannabis collective based in Oakland. Focusing on membership, The Diamond Bonsai delivers marijuana products including vapes, edibles, flower, pre-roll, extract, tincture, topicals, and even gear.

Buzz Delivery

★★★★☆ Website Call

BUZZ Delivery is rated among the best cannabis delivery dispensaries in Oakland & the East Bay because of their commitment to a robust menu and all of the love that they get from their customers in online reviews.

C.R.A.F.T.

★★★★☆ Website Call

The C.R.A.F.T. Collective is made of cannabis enthusiasts who are passionate about the marijuana industry. This delivery service carries rare varietals and flowers that a conniseur might like to try and then try again. C.R.A.F.T. also provides a concierge service that brings you exactly what you want to your doorstep.

Optimum

★★★★☆ Website Call

Optimum strives to help you and every other customer in Oakland and the Bay Area achieve a higher-level of natural wellness. Optimum only delivers high-grade cannabis, but in numerous ways, from drinks to food to smoke to vape. Optimum, like most of the delivery services has descrete drop-off options.

Magnolia Oakland

★★★★☆ Website Call

Magnolia describes themselves as an Oakland marijuana dispensary & dab bar. If you don't know what dabs are, perhaps you might want to ease your way into the marijuana world, first. If you a cannabis veteran, Magnolia might just be the place for you. Hosting events (in non-social distancing times), Magnolia is more than just a dispensary or delivery service, they have built a community around love of cannabis.

