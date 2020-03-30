- The number of confirmed San Francisco coronavirus cases rose 9% to 374 today, and the Bay Area's total rose 22% to 2,209. See all daily, county-by-county totals here.
- Santa Clara County saw the biggest single-day rise so far in COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday. The county saw 202 new cases, a spike of 31%, and the death toll in the county rose to 28. [CBS SF]
- Tony Serra, the attorney for Ghost Ship defendant Derrick Almena, is decrying a judge's decision not release Almena as the coronavirus pandemic threatens jails. Almena has spent several years in Santa Rita jail in Dublin, and his trial ended in mistrial last summer. Serra says Almena's health has been deteriorating in general. [Bay City News]
- Federal and state officials stepped in to investigate and conduct tests in the potential coronavirus outbreak at Laguna Honda Hospital. [Examiner]
- Governor Newsom has a plan to "surge" the California healthcare workforce with recent retirees and graduating student hires. [SF Business Times]
- Overall, nationwide, the data suggests that isolation requirements are slowing the rate of new infections. [New York Times]
- Cellphone data suggests that Bay Area counties are doing better at social distancing than elsewhere in California. [SFGate]
- Public health officials in San Francisco are looking to limit the amount of construction work that is continuing during the pandemic. [Chronicle]
- A GoFundMe campaign has launched for families at an Oakland school where 75 percent of the parents have lost their jobs in the last two weeks. [CBS SF]
- SF-based Instacart claims its operations were not materially impacted by the worker strike today. [Chronicle]
- The CEO of See's Candies discusses why he preemptively shut down the company's manufacturing plant in South San Francisco for the first time since WWII. [SF Business Times]
- Berkeley's Whole Foods markets say they will remain open during Tuesday's planned worker sick-out. [Berkeleyside]
Photo: Corbin Bell