- The number of intensive-care patients with COVID-19 nearly tripled in California over the weekend, and the number of hospitalizations doubled. There are now 1,432 people hospitalized with the virus in the state, and 597 of them were in the ICU as of Monday (there were 200 on Friday). [Chronicle]
- The city is conducting inspections of some 500 residential hotels in San Francisco, making sure they are complying with public health orders. Building owners are required to regularly clean and sanitize public spaces, and provide soap and/or sanitizer in bathrooms. [CBS SF]
- The San Mateo County Event Center is being converted into an emergency hospital. [KTVU]
- No surprises here, but as pressure mounts on President Trump, he continues to reserve special spite for women who challenge him. [New York Times]
- Marin County reported three new deaths from COVID-19 Monday evening, for a total of four, and the county is considering closing all of its parks. (See all the updated county totals here.) [SFGate]
- The CDC is reportedly considering advising the general public to wear facial coverings or non-medical masks when in public spaces to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. [Washington Post]
- Conjunctivitis, commonly known as pink eye, has been found to be a coronavirus symptom in 1 to 3 percent of patients. [KRON4]
- Now that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, commonly used to treat lupus, are being stockpiled to treat COVID-19, lupus patients are facing shortages. [KRON4]
- Two Oakland Airport-adjacent hotels, the Comfort Inn and Radisson Hotel, are being commandeered to become shelters for the homeless who need to be quarantined — providing 393 rooms. [CBS SF]
- Walnut Creek's Sunrise Bistro is using crowdfunding to keep staff employed and provide free meals to healthcare workers in the local area. [KRON 4]
