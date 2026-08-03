Quick-thinking bystanders are being credited with saving an 18-year-old’s life at San Gregorio State Beach in San Mateo County after they took immediate action by calling 911 and resuscitating the teen using CPR.

According to Cal Fire, an 18-year-old is expected to recover after bystanders pulled them from the lagoon area Sunday evening at San Gregorio State Beach, which is about 10 miles south of Half Moon Bay in San Mateo County. A bystander immediately began CPR, restoring the teen's breathing before first responders arrived.

BYSTANDER CPR:

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This evening, firefighters responded to a report of an 18-year-old in the lagoon area at San Gregorio State Beach. The individual was submerged for a minimum of two minutes and was initially found unconscious, unresponsive, and not breathing. Thanks to the… pic.twitter.com/G8RqJcdB6q — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 3, 2026

The teen had reportedly been underwater for at least two minutes and was found unconscious, unresponsive, and not breathing, and first responders said the quick actions of the bystanders proved critical.

“Thanks to the immediate action of quick-thinking bystanders who called 911 and started early Bystander CPR, the patient regained breathing and consciousness prior to the arrival of first responders," Cal Fire says.

The teen was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Sunday's rescue occurred just after a particularly rough week along the Pacific Coast spanning Sonoma to Monterey counties, with the National Weather Service issuing a hazard statement last Monday warning of large swells from storms that were creating potential rip tides and sneaker waves, which concluded Saturday.

Another high-profile rescue gained national attention last week when a teen lifeguard heroically saved a 10-year-old boy at Santa Cruz's Seabright Beach amid massive waves. Last week's rescue was among 34 performed by California State Parks lifeguards in the area that weekend.

Related: Santa Cruz Lifeguard Who Saved Boy During Heroic Rescue Receives Invite to White House

Image: Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit/X