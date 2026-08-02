- A mass shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Idaho on Saturday night left three dead and five others injured. Twin Falls authorities say the suspected shooter died in the incident but have not disclosed additional info. [ABC 7]
- The combined forces of three major wildfires raging in Spokane County, Washington have already destroyed 600 structures and forced thousands of families to evacuate. This continues the worst fire season the Pacific Northwest has faced in more than 30 years. [CNN]
- "Drops of Jupiter" songsmiths Train are naming their latest album after the San Francisco pub where they played their first paying gig. Mad Dog in the Fog is set to arrive Aug. 28 from Columbia Records. [Chronicle]
- Acting on a tip, San Francisco Police Department authorities recovered the body of a deceased man from a Caltrain platform by 22nd Street on Saturday morning. [NBC Bay Area]
- Vincent Pastore, best known for playing Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, died Saturday at the age of 80. [NPR]
- Flock's controversial license-plate reading cameras are coming down in El Cerrito after city council members voted against renewing their contract with the company for another year. [NBC Bay Area]
- If you want to grab The Odyssey from the library now that you've seen the movie, patience will be key as the San Francisco Public Library currently has a waitlist of 758 people and 232 people, respectively, for the e-book and physical editions of Emily Wilson's acclaimed 2017 translation. [SFGate]
- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued adding to their juggernaut squad by acquiring two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for three prospects. [LA Times]
Image: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 15, 2021: (L-R) In this image released on July 02; Jerry Becker, Pat Monahan, Matt Musty, and Hector Maldonado of diamond-selling and multi-Grammy Award-winning band, Train performs on stage in San Francisco for A Capitol Fourth. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Capital Concerts)