- The Feliz Fire in Mendocino County reached 30% containment as of Monday morning, and all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted. The fire burned over 870 acres in Hopland, just west of Highway 101, after igniting on Saturday afternoon and quickly growing, but there were no reports of structural damage. [Chronicle]
- Mop-up works continues on the Woodside Fire near the Sonoma coast, and we're now learning that two homes were lost in that fire, which broke out on Thursday. [Press Democrat]
- Four firefighters were injured responding to a large apartment complex fire in Foster City on Sunday. [KTVU]
- Residents of San Jose have until midnight tonight to submit their suggestions in an online survey for a new name for Plaza de Cesar Chavez. [NBC Bay Area]
- Plank, the large restaurant and entertainment complex in Oakland's Jack London Square, has closed after 12 years, not long after chain competitor Dave & Busters just opened nearby. [KPIX]
- After Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche gave the Senate Judiciary Committee written assurances that he would kill a $1.8 billion IRS immunity deal that he had made on behalf of the president, two Republican holdouts said they would advance his confirmation to the full Senate. [New York Times]
- Yet another alarming new study suggests that a major San Andreas Fault earthquake could come sooner than previously thought, with stress levels on the fault in some spots in Southern California higher than they've been in a millennium. [ABC 7]
Top image: Photo via Cal Fire