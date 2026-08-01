The San Francisco 49ers endured the exits of two major talents on Saturday. Veteran executive Paraag Marathe is leaving the team to focus on soccer and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire season to undergo knee surgery. [Mercury News]

Veteran executive Paraag Marathe is leaving the team to focus on soccer and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall will miss the entire season to undergo knee surgery. [Mercury News] A judge has ordered the bond release of Chantal Morales Rojas after she was arrested by ICE while attempting to board a flight home to Oakland from Denver earlier this month. An attorney for Rojas deemed the arrest "improper." [Oaklandside]

An attorney for Rojas deemed the arrest "improper." [Oaklandside] Excited to try the long-awaited debut of Jollibee's in San Francisco, which opens today? Get ready to wait as the line to be among the first to dine at the new Market Street location of the popular Filipino eatery started forming at 7:45pm last night. [Mission Local]

Get ready to wait as the line to be among the first to dine at the new Market Street location of the popular Filipino eatery started forming at 7:45pm last night. [Mission Local] SFPD authorities shared that they successfully located a suspect in a Mission Street stabbing earlier this week via the use of drone technology. [Chronicle]

Buffalo Whole Foods announced its abrupt closure this week after serving as a staple grocer of San Francisco's Castro District for more than 50 years. [NBC Bay Area]

The members of San Francisco punk band Hemorage were arrested in Long Beach while attempting to play one of their signature pop-up concerts from the back of a U-Haul truck. [Chronicle]

There's a donut duel brewing in Santa Clara with Los Angeles heavyweights Randy's Donuts opening a new location directly across the street from local staple Stan's Donut Shop. [NBC Bay Area]

President Donald Trump decried the Department of Justice's decision to drop charges against a former Olympian who allegedly vandalized the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool, insisting (without proof) on social media on Saturday that the major damage was indeed "caused by VANDALS!” [Washington Post]

Masked heavy rockers Slipknot are kicking original member Sid Wilson out of the band after nearly three decades of making noise together. [Daily Beast]

Image: HONG KONG, HONG KONG - JUNE 14: A Jollibee Foods Corporation's mascot is seen at one of the company's restaurant in Hong Kong on 14 Jun 2018. As of April 2018, JFC had a total of about 1,200 Jollibee outlets worldwide, with presence in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Hong Kong, North America, and Italy. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)