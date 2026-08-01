Skateboarders are in mourning as a hallowed skate spot in San Francisco's Chinatown succumbs to demolition this weekend. "China Banks" — better known as the Portsmouth Square pedestrian bridge — has long served as a proving ground for serious skateboarders thanks to its steep banks and brickwork.

Per the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the decision to do away with the Portsmouth Square bridge received overwhelming local support, with 77% of Chinatown residents surveyed in favor of its removal. It marks the end of an era for skaters like Mike Archimedes (aka Arco), who is credited with discovering China Banks back in 1979.

Speaking with CBS News on the eve of its planned demolition, Arco recalled first finding the spot at the age of nine and later shared his thoughts on its impending loss.

"Skateboarding will never die," Arco said. "I mean, we'll tear some things down, but you can't tear skating down."

CBS reports that the bridge removal marks "a major milestone" in the larger Portsmouth Square Improvement Project, which intends to add 20,000 square feet of usable park space to the area. By contrast, all that will remain of China Banks are the memories — and, of course, the footage.

In 2022, Thrasher Magazine collected the best of it into The Story of China Banks.

In the documentary, skaters like Arco wax poetic about the urban spot's unforgiving concrete and tight angles. Such challenges only increased the glory for those able to land a trick at China Banks — a rare feat that lured top skateboarders from across the globe to come and try for themselves.

The loss of China Banks continues a difficult year for San Francisco's most beloved skate spots.

In April, SFist reported that the long-threatened demolishment of Embarcadero Plaza's controversial Brutalist landmark Vaillancourt Fountain was finally underway following numerous efforts to save it. Revered by skateboarders for its hulking, concrete form, Vaillancourt Fountain was even featured as a playable element in the San Francisco level of the 1999 video game Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.

Related: Disassembly of Vaillancourt Fountain to Begin Next Week, With Full Removal In May

Image: cburke3443/Reddit