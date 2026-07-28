- A new report about the July 14 crash that seriously injured 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan suggests that Shanahan, who was talking on a cellphone at the time of the collision, was not at fault. A 21-year-old woman making an unsafe turn while driving a Mercedes SUV on a four-lane road in Palo Alto was likely to blame for the collision, the report says. [Chronicle]
- The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for the whole Bay Area coast, warning of rip currents and dangerous sneaker waves. ICYMI, see the video here about the set of suprisingly large waves that hit a previously calm beach in Santa Cruz on Saturday, leading to a dramatic rescue. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new committee of activists and campaign consultants calling themselves Fair Ballot Access has launched an effort to oppose one of three proposed charter amendments backed by Mayor Daniel Lurie on the November ballot. Lurie's measure would raise the signature threshold for getting a measure on the ballot from 2% of registered voters (around 10,700 signatures currently) to 8% of registered voters. [Mission Local]
- Family members of the young man killed at the Morgan Hill "pop-up" party for a Twitch streamer on Saturday have identified him as Desiderio "Desi" Romero V, and a GoFundMe has launched to cover funeral expenses. His name and age have not been officially released, but he was around 19 years old. [KTVU]
- A photo taken by a Chronicle reporter of a room of mostly elderly people at a community meeting last week about the proposed redevelopment of the Marina Safeway set off a wave of comments about Boomer NIMBYs keeping SF unaffordable. [Chronicle]
- Being very gung-ho and positive about it, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said on a podcast over the weekend that "We're now, like, in the singularity," referring to the moment when AIs can start improving and educating themselves, which many have thought of as an apocalyptic moment in the past. [ABC 7]
Photo via GoFundMe