The proposed 790-unit Marina Safeway redevelopment was granted fast-track status under a state housing law, but opponents argue the project may not actually qualify because the law requires that the majority of the surrounding land already be developed for "urban uses."

The latest challenge to the proposed 25-story Marina Safeway redevelopment centers on whether the project should have been allowed to bypass a full environmental review, as the Chronicle reports. In a letter signed by several neighborhood groups, Marina Supervisor Stephen Sherrill argues the project does not qualify for streamlining under Assembly Bill 2011 because the law reportedly requires at least 75% of adjoining parcels to already be developed for "urban uses."

Sherrill contends the requirement isn't met because much of the property surrounding the Safeway site consists of parks and open space, including Marina Green, the Marina Yacht Harbor, and nearby land managed by SF Recreation and Park or the National Park Service at Fort Mason.

As SFist reported back in December, developer Align Real Estate proposed replacing the existing Safeway at 15 Marina Blvd. with a 790-unit housing development, including 86 below-market-rate units, topped by a 25-story tower.

The project, which would also include a larger Safeway store and hundreds of parking spaces, received conditional approval from the Planning Department and remains on a state-mandated review timeline that requires the city to complete design review by August 1.

According to the Chronicle, if city officials ultimately determine that the project does not qualify under AB 2011, Align could be forced to undergo a full environmental review process that could add years to the timeline, or pursue another streamlining program that would likely result in a shorter building with fewer units.

Supporters of the project argue that revisiting the development's eligibility after it has already advanced through the approval process is emblematic of San Francisco's often tortuous housing politics, where even projects that comply with state law can face new obstacles late in the game.

Mayor Daniel Lurie's office said Thursday that it is reviewing the concerns raised in Sherrill's letter — and Lurie, who has pushed for greater housing density, has seemed to be on the side of the angry neighbors when it comes to this project's scale. Align reportedly declined to comment.

Previously: Marina Safeway Also on the Redevelopment Docket With Plans For 790 Units In 25-Story Complex

Image: Arquitectonica and Align Real Estate