A birthday party in a Morgan Hill field that was promoted on social media for a well known Twitch streamer attracted hundreds of South Bay teens Saturday night, and it ended in violence that may have been gang-related.

The shooting happened Saturday around 10:16 pm in the area of Hale Avenue near Miramonte Avenue, as KTVU reports, and reports of rowdiness in the area had already been coming in from residents — including a report of teenagers throwing bottles at passing cars.

A handwritten paper sign near the scene, taped to a street sign, had an arrow pointing toward "Natedebaiits Birthday Party." It appears to have been an unsanctioned outdoor party for the local content creator natedebaiits, whose Twitch channel has since been disabled, but who has nearly 13,000 followers and over 600,000 likes on TikTok. (A video on the TikTok account suggests that he graduated high school in 2025.)

Video from the scene on Saturday, posted to TikTok showed kids scattering in the dark and running as popping sounds can be heard, with some yelling, "That's fireworks!"

Per KTVU, around 300 teens began flooding out of the area, on foot and in cars, with one male victim fatally shot and six others wounded.

A witness named Jose who said he was only 10 or 15 feet away from the victim who was killed told the station, "When they were trying to see if he was okay there was already blood gushing out of his mouth, so I kinda knew what the outcome was going to be and it was really traumatizing, I'm not gonna lie."

Jose added, to KTVU, that most of the attendees at the party were around 18 years old or slightly older, and he said, "If you're going to be drinking, make sure you don't be drinking too much because I feel like people around our age obviously unfortunately I don't like to say, but most of us are gang-affiliated, especially the ones that cause this. I would like to say just raise your kids right."

Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen said in a statement, "This tragic and senseless violence is entirely unacceptable. Our hearts go out to the victim's family, those recovering from their injuries and everyone in our community affected by this traumatic event."

Brooks Jarosz, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, said in a statement that the property owner was unaware of any party happening in the field, and they had not given any permission for an event to happen there.

Natedebaiits appears to have had a near run-in with local law enforcement in r around January as he narrated this unsanctioned boxing match that was posted to YouTube, in what appears to be a San Jose area park. Police were called and broke up the match. Nate can be heard asking the cop, "Is this illegal, even if we like sign a waiver?", and the officer says they would have had to go through the process of having a sanctioned boxing event.

The victim in Saturday's shooting has not been identified publicly, but multiple social media posts refer to someone named Dezzi as the victim.

A post to Natedebaiits' own Instagram stories reads, "Long live Dezzi. My deepest condolences to his family and everyone who loved him. This doesn't even feel real. He was my classmate and my friend and I'm truly heartbroken."

An added note reads, "This is one of the hardest things I've ever had to post. I'm not doing this for attention or sympathy. I'm doing it because someone I called a friend/classmate lost his life at my party and my heart breaks for everyone affected." He adds that everyone should keep those injured in the hospital "in your prayers."