Proving the 49ers' recent inability to avoid injuries isn't limited to the players on the field, the team has announced that head coach Kyle Shanahan was involved in a serious car accident earlier this month that's left him with numerous non-life-threatening injuries that include a severe concussion.

A statement from the San Francisco 49ers issued on Saturday notes that Shanahan's car collided with an SUV near his California home on July 14. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he was assessed as having suffered a broken nose, three broken ribs, a broken hand, and a severe concussion, per ESPN.

Shanahan also reportedly required over 40 stitches in his face. The other driver was apparently unharmed and authorities state they have ruled out the involvement of alcohol or drugs in the crash. At present, no citations have been issued in relation to the collision.

The incident occurs just as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to host their first practice for the upcoming season this weekend. According to the team statement, Shanahan has continued to recover at home but will participate in team activities "on a limited basis" once training camp begins.

Until Shanahan feels fully back up to speed, ESPN reports that assistant head coach Chris Foerster will tackle head-coaching duties for the 49ers. News of Shanahan's car collision comes after a season that saw star players Nick Bosa, Brock Purdy, Fred Warner, and George Kittle all miss notable time with serious injuries.

Assuming his recovery goes as planned, Shanahan will mark his tenth season as the 49ers' head coach when the team travels to Australia to face off against one of their NFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, on Sept. 10.

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Image: PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 11: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers in the locker room before the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 49ers defeated the Eagles 23-19. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)