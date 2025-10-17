Taylor Swift donned a vintage Monterey Bay Aquarium t-shirt in her recent theatrical release. The aquarium is now offering that retro t-shirt again, or rather, 16 different versions of the shirt, plus coffee mugs, magnets, and tote bags.

If you’re enough of a hardcore Taylor Swift fan that you went to her “release party movie” Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl when her new album dropped this month, you might have noticed her wearing a certain beat-up old drab vintage t-shirt. And through a whimsical series of events, that shirt has now raised more than $2 million for the Monterey Bay Aquarium in less than 48 hours.

I can barely even tell the shirt Taylor Swift is wearing in the image above. But goddamn Swifties are relentless with researching their easter eggs, and as KGO reports, they determined it was a Monterey Bay Aquarium otter program t-shirt. This shirt has not been sold since 1993! It’s ancient!

But the Swifties would manifest, and the aquarium quickly realized that there was a dollar to be made here. So you can now buy your own version of the Taylor Swift Monterey Bay Aquarium t-shirt. Or rather, one of 16 versions of the shirt they have now reissued (Retro Ocean Wildlife Tee Vintage, Cozy Coastal Wildlife Crewneck, etc). And for good measure, the aquarium is also now selling coffee mugs, tote bags, and magnets with the same 1993-era otter program logo.

And they have raised millions. The above post is now out of date, the Aquarium has now raised $23 million from sales between the sale’s kickoff on Tuesday to Thursday afternoon. The shirts are generally $35, but fans are encouraged to donate an additional $65.13, which is some kind of Taylor Swift numerology thing, with proceeds going to the aquarium’s otter program.

Swift’s appearance in the shirt forced the aquarium to figure out how to reissue it.

“We were in the archives, digging through,” the aquarium's director of content strategy Liz MacDonald told Moneterey’s KSBW. “We were contacting former aquarium staff members, all trying to find out more. And then, of course, all the Swifties online were also doing their own sleuthing. And I think it was really a whole group effort to bring the aquarium and Liberty Graphics together so that we could make this happen.”

The shirts are currently sold out, but the aquarium is still accepting orders, promising that more are on the way.

