- In town for two special performances of Roald Dahl's Matilda featuring a live score from the SF Symphony, actor Danny DeVito expressed interest in adapting an 1899 novel about a dentist living on Polk Street. "McTeague" by Frank Norris is also the namesake of Polk Street bar McTeague's Saloon. [SFGate]
- Rapper Mistah FAB has issued his first public comments since being arrested over allegedly using illegal fireworks earlier this month. "If I’m guilty of anything," he said, "it’s organizing and galvanizing and bringing a safe space for community members from all walks of life to enjoy a good old Fourth of July firework show." [NBC Bay Area]
- In operation for more than a century, San Francisco's Hotel Utah Saloon is once again on the market as the current owners confirm they are putting the business up for sale after running it for over 20 years. [SFGate]
- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns bailed on receiving Idaho's prestigious Sun Valley Writers' Conference "Writer in the World" Award to instead deliver a history talk at Bohemian Grove: the infamous Russian River summer retreat for the world's most powerful men. [SF Standard]
- Officials of this year's Tour De France are re-routing the famed cycle race's final stage in response to the devastating wildfires currently raging in the country's south-west region. [New York Times]
- A man charged with torturing a baby cat to death in San Francisco earlier this month was arrested again in Reno, Nevada for additional acts of animal cruelty and may also be responsible for other kitten deaths in Washoe County. [KRON4]
- Acclaimed designer Ken Fulk claims his development company has lost $76 million thanks to complex litigation surrounding his efforts to renovate and operate the iconic Manka’s Inverness Lodge in West Marin. [SF Standard]
- President Trump's passion for meddling with major museums took another grim turn on Friday as he ordered new signage be placed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History to caution visitors about "inaccurate" programming. [Politico]
Image: Pedro C./Google Reviews