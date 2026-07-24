Local:
- Oakland police arrested East Bay rapper Mistah FAB earlier this week for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July. Officers claim a stolen gun is among the items they recovered during a search of the artist's home. [ABC 7]
- A jury in Butte County ruled Friday that defendant Ronnie Dean Stout II was responsible for starting 2024's Park Fire, the fourth-largest wildfire in California history by acreage. [KPIX]
- Adam Mesnick, owner of popular San Francisco sandwich shop Deli Board, is facing scrutiny after accusing city public defender Ilona Yáñez of posting praise for Hamas via an anonymous social media account. [Chronicle]
National:
- Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo was arrested in Wisconsin on Thursday on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence. The arrest-detention report notes that Romo "performed poorly" on his field sobriety tests. [ESPN]
- Filmmaker Chuck Russell, director of 1994's The Mask and the 1987 cult classic A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, has died. He was 74. [Daily Beast]
- Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, appeared on SiriusXM's s “Page Six Radio” on Friday and revealed his daughter's former group, Destiny's Child, will release its first new music since 2004 via a series of remixes set to drop within the next 30 days. [KRON4]
Video:
- The Strokes have a new album, Reality Awaits, out today. Even better, the band's next tour date (Aug. 8) will find them back in San Francisco as part of this year's Outside Lands Music Festival. Get in the spirit by watching the video for single "Going Shopping" starring White Lotus weirdo Walton Goggins.
Image: OAKLAND, CA - JULY 06: Recording artist Mistah F.A.B. performs during week three of the BIG3 three on three basketball league game at ORACLE Arena on July 6, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/BIG3/Getty Images)