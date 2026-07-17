Local:
- New campaign filings reveal state Senator Scott Wiener has earned $127,000 in campaign donations since a video of him being confronted at last month’s Trans March in SF went viral. [SF Standard]
- Thanks to a multi-million-dollar donation made last December, beloved SoMa drag club Oasis will re-open its doors tonight for big party after being closed for the past seven months, now owning its own building. [KQED]
- Following his arrest on Monday, the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office stated that suspect Zachary Cherry, 31, was speeding in excess of 140 mph prior to the 2025 crash that killed a mother and her two-year-old child. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- A 7.3M earthquake rattled the Mexico-Guatemala border on Friday, followed by at least five aftershocks. No immediate damage was reported. [KPIX]
- Gym rats, beware: Coca-Cola announced it will temporarily halt production of Fairlife milk in the US following an alleged third-party cyberattack on its Chicago-based production systems. [Reuters]
- As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to affect air quality across large parts of the U.S., concern is mounting that it may also impact Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey. [Associated Press]
Video:
- Meet Janet Criss, the hardworking, 14-year-old Castro Valley teenager who just became the #1-ranked 100m middle school sprinter in all of California.
Photo by Joshua Sortino