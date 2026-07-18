- Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, has been charged with a misdemeanor for his alleged role in a hit-and-run incident in Napa earlier this month. Pelosi’s history behind the wheel incudes a 2023 crash in Napa that resulted in him pleading guilting to DUI-related charges. [ABC 7]
- Viral video filmed earlier this week appears to show an employee of United Airlines threatening to call ICE on a Mexican American passenger at SFO. In one clip, the employee can be heard saying "you don’t act like a citizen" to San Ramon business owner Julio Varela, who has since identified himself as the passenger in question. [KQED]
- Oakland Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Gheisimar Marcano-Hernandez. Now missing, she was reportedly last seen on Monday morning in East Oakland. [Chronicle]
- Two men are suing a North Dakota hospital after DNA tests proved they were switched at birth nearly 40 years ago. [NBC Bay Area]
- Dublin Police Services arrested a local youth volleyball coach in the parking lot of Pleasanton Middle School earlier this week over allegations of possessing child sexual abuse material. [Chronicle]
- Military officials have confirmed the deaths of two US service members following Iran's latest strikes in Jordan, marking the first American military deaths in the war since March. [CNN]
- After almost 90 years in New York City, Spider-Man and friends will soon be seeing sunnier skies following news that Disney-owned publishing company Marvel Comics plans to move the operation to Burbank. [Hollywood Reporter]
- You are not in a time machine: Costco is now selling Espirit sweatshirts, the bright, soft garments that were once a signature Gen X symbol. [SFGATE]
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