SFPD officers kicked off San Francisco's Pride festivities by arresting five protesters for alleged acts of paint-related vandalism following Friday's Trans March. Eyewitnesses say one detainee was dragged along the ground by an officer and that another was forcibly pinned to the ground.

On-the-ground reporting from Mission Local details how the march quickly transformed into a protest once it kicked off from its usual starting point at Dolores Park:

This was not spontaneous. Young organizers from several groups darted through the crowd, pointing out logistics and discussing next steps. A member of PSL Bay Area held a sign high, while an Antifascist Action organizer waved a flag overhead.

A young person dressed in black bloc, a balaclava covering their face, dragged a red wagon filled with cans of spray paint. A speaker inside the wagon boomed chants over the crowd.

Mission Local notes that masked protesters also utilized paint-filled water guns to cover the lenses of security cameras they encountered "in splatters of pink and blue." Chants taken up by the crowd during this time reportedly included "Free Palestine" and "Blue Lives Murder" as well as criticism directed at local and statewide elected officials.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and Gov. Gavin Newsom were both called out by name in chants, while State Sen. Scott Weiner — who is currently vying with SF District 1 Sup. Connie Chan to fill Nancy Pelosi's coveted CA-11 seat in this fall's election — was filmed by bystanders being forcibly booed from Dolores Park after attempting to join the event.

Video footage of State Sen. Scott Weiner being booed at Dolores Park (@sadfranciscopodcast/X)

Mission Local reports that Chan was also present on Friday, marching seemingly without incident alongside the San Francisco Labor Council.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Weiner decried his treatment at both Dolores Park and at a nearby restaurant, where, in a separate viral video, he was recently seen being confronted by a pro-Palestine constituent.

Per KRON4, Weiner's statement reads, in part:

"...when opposition and disagreement transition to harassment, including cornering me, touching me, or trying to physically bully me out of a public event, that crosses a line. We’re living in a time when violence is all too often threatened or used against people in public life. In San Francisco, we’re better than that.”

The arrest of five protesters came around 7:40pm as the march hit the end of Market Street. According to eyewitnesses, one person was pinned to the ground as part of their arrest while another was reportedly "dragged along the ground" towards an officer's vehicle.

In a statement issued Saturday morning and published by KRON4, the SFPD confirmed the five arrests: three for assault and vandalism, two for obstructing an investigation. SFPD alleges that a protester “assaulted and sprayed paint on a person" before officers were subsequently "obstructed" by marchers while attempting to detain the suspect.

Mission Local has published bystander footage documenting the arrests.

San Francisco's Pride festivities continue today. As NBC Bay Area reports, organizers anticipate more than a million people to turn out over the weekend.

This story has been updated to include a statement issued by State Sen. Scott Weiner.

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