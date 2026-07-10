A 17-year-old suspect is in custody in connection with the June 3 shooting in Fairfield, at a high school graduation ceremony, that left one 18-year-old dead and three others wounded.

Police in Fairfield say that an arrest has been made in Texas of a 17-year-old suspect who they believe is responsible for fatally shooting 18-year-old Jamario Baker last month on the evening of his graduation from Sem Yeto High School, June 3. As the Fairfield Police Department explained in a press release Friday, detectives determined that, within days of the shooting, the suspect they'd identified had fled to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The department's Investigations Division worked with the US Marshals Service to execute a search warrant and an arrest warrant at a residence in the Dallas area early this morning, July 10, and the 17-year-old suspect was reportedly taken into custody without incident on suspicion of murder and related offenses.

The suspect will remain in custody in Texas pending extradition back to Solano County.

"This arrest represents a significant milestone in an investigation that has required hundreds of hours of investigative work and the coordinated efforts of numerous law enforcement professionals," say Fairfield police. "Investigators conducted dozens of witness interviews, reviewed hours of surveillance and digital video, analyzed photographs and electronic records, executed search warrants, processed forensic evidence, and coordinated efforts across multiple jurisdictions to develop a comprehensive and prosecutable case."

The shooting took place at 7:15 pm on June 3 in a parking lot that is shared by Fairfield High School and neighboring continuation school Sem Yeto High School. Around 1,000 people were attending a graduation cermony that evening for Sam Yeto High, and the juvenile suspect reportedly opened fire amid the crowd, fatally striking Baker, and wounding three victims aged 11, 20, and 25. All three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Subsequently that week, Fairfield High School opted to relocate its graduation ceremony elsewhere.

Police initially said that they believed the shooting was targeted, but they were not clear who among the victims, if any, were the intended target or targets.

Fairfield police today expressed their appreciation for "the many witnesses who demonstrated courage by coming forward and providing information that assisted investigators throughout this case."

"We also recognize the victims, their families, and every student, staff member, family member, and community member who experienced the traumatic events of June 3. Their patience, resilience, and cooperation have been invaluable throughout this investigation," the department said.

Although an arrest has been made, individuals with information about the case are encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Division at (707) 428-7600 or by email at [email protected].

Further details may be shared about the suspect and the case at a press conference scheduled for Monday, July 13, at 4 pm.

Related: Fairfield High School Relocates Graduation Ceremony Following Fatal Shooting