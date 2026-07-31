- The Woodside Fire burning on the Sonoma County coast north of Fort Ross grew to 143 acres overnight, but is now 30% contained. An update note from Cal Fire Friday morning said containment efforts were continuing, and no further evacuation orders have been issued. [Cal Fire]
- A powerful marine event involving rough seas and gale-force winds is taking shape for late Saturday into Sunday, and boaters are being warned to take caution off the Bay Area coast. The same event could cause high winds and potential for fire in the North and East Bay hills. [KTVU]
- Just over halfway through the year, global tech layoffs have already surpassed the layoff figure for all of 2025. A total of 124,000 tech workers have lost their jobs globally, with around 16,000 of those layoffs in the Bay Area — and about a fifth of those at Meta alone. [Chronicle]
- Netflix is being sued for $105 million for allegedly losing a "master copy" of a film starring Nicholas Cage called Fortitude. A UK-based production company is suing after giving Netflix a copy of the film to screen as a potential buyer, and the company then reportedly claimed it was stolen along with some other hard drives, leaving it open to being released for free on the internet by a third party. [KPIX]
- Three people died in a vehicle crash in Dixon Friday morning, in Solano County, after two pickup trucks collided head-on on State Route 113. [KTVU]
- A "terrified" rescue pitbull mix escaped his new guardian earlier this week and took shelter in a Caltrain tunnel in Potrero Hill before he was ultimately pulled out safely by Animal Care & Control. [Chronicle]
- The MAGA media machine, composed of various right-wing podcasters, vloggers, etc., appears to be fracturing, with infighting leading to fewer and fewer viewers/listeners. [New York Times]
Photo by Jahmanz Williams