A fire in one of PG&E's underground electrical vaults led to some early morning emergency activity and a shelter-in-place order in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, and a one-alarm house fire in Visitacion Valley has displaced six.

The San Francisco Fire Department had a busy Friday morning with an electrical vault fire in the Upper Haight, and a structure fire in Visitacion Valley.

The earlier fire occurred in an underground electrical vault at Haight and Cole streets around 5:23 am Friday. The SFFD said they arrived at the scene alongside PG&E, which provided assistance in making the vault safe for the firefight.

A shelter-in-place order was declared, but firefighters had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, according to the SFFD. No injuries were reported and the sheltering order was lifted at 5:50 am.

This vault fire occurred just as PG&E was making repairs to the energy grid in the area, with an early morning shut-off that had been pre-planned in the NoPa and Alamo Square neighborhoods, and possibly the Haight as well.

Another fire broke out in a home on the 300 block of Raymond Avenue around 6:55 am. Firefighters battled what became a signficant fire on the second story of the residence, but no injuries were reported. One adult had to be rescued from the building.

**UPDATE - FIRE CONTAINED AND UNDER CONTROL**



San Francisco firefighters have successfully contained a fire that broke out at 06:55 this morning. Firefighters responded to the scene within minutes of the initial call, confirming an active fire on the second floor.



Firefighters… https://t.co/uwL06n7P5y pic.twitter.com/ZaTxKlYCli — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 31, 2026

Several family pets were reportedly rescued and evaluated and appeared to be uninjured.

The fire was brought under control around 7:35 am.

A total of six people were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was on the scene providing assistance.