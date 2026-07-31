A fire in one of PG&E's underground electrical vaults led to some early morning emergency activity and a shelter-in-place order in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, and a one-alarm house fire in Visitacion Valley has displaced six.

The San Francisco Fire Department had a busy Friday morning with an electrical vault fire in the Upper Haight, and a structure fire in Visitacion Valley.

The earlier fire occurred in an underground electrical vault at Haight and Cole streets around 5:23 am Friday. The SFFD said they arrived at the scene alongside PG&E, which provided assistance in making the vault safe for the firefight.

A shelter-in-place order was declared, but firefighters had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, according to the SFFD. No injuries were reported and the sheltering order was lifted at 5:50 am.

This vault fire occurred just as PG&E was making repairs to the energy grid in the area, with an early morning shut-off that had been pre-planned in the NoPa and Alamo Square neighborhoods, and possibly the Haight as well.

Another fire broke out in a home on the 300 block of Raymond Avenue around 6:55 am. Firefighters battled what became a signficant fire on the second story of the residence, but no injuries were reported. One adult had to be rescued from the building.

Several family pets were reportedly rescued and evaluated and appeared to be uninjured.

The fire was brought under control around 7:35 am.

A total of six people were displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross was on the scene providing assistance.