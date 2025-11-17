The woof is on fire, as Santa’s little yelpers return to the Union Square SF Macy’s windows this Friday at noon, and this year the adorable, adoptable little critters will be available at "Name Your Price" rates.

The Union Square Macy’s Christmas tree was lit up this past Monday night, which is great and all, but that’s probably not the holiday tradition you were really looking forward to rekindling. The holly-jollies will really hit the fan for the big favorite SF holiday tradition on Friday of this week. That’s when the puppies and kittens return to the Macy’s window displays, an event technically known as Holiday Windows at Macy’s Union Square, and the cuteness overload will kick in when the little kitties and pups officially make their debut this Friday, November 21, at 12 noon PT.

Image: SF SPCA

The five-and-a-half week holiday season window display is organized by the SF SPCA, who are in the business of finding homes for adoptable pets. And this year they’re running a special “Name Your Price” promotion in hopes of fostering as many adoptions as possible. (Though the puppies and kittens in the Macy’s window may not be a part of this promotion, as the SF SPCA says the Name Your Price deal is for “for all animals over 5 months old throughout the entire holiday period,” and the window animals may fall under that age range.)

Image: SF SPCA

“The SF SPCA and Macy's Holiday Windows have been bringing joy to San Francisco for nearly four decades, and each year we see the incredible impact of this tradition," SF SPCA CEO Dr. Jennifer Scarlett said in a statement. "By offering Name Your Price adoptions, we're removing barriers and making it possible for more families to experience the unconditional love of a pet this holiday season. Every adoption creates space for us to save another life."

Image: SF SPCA

And as they have done for about the last 15 years, the SF SPCA will be running a webcam where you can watch the kittens and puppies live as they frolic (or sleep) right there in the Macy’s windows. That webcam will be at sfspca.org/holiday, and is scheduled to go live Friday, November 21 at 12 noon.

Image: SF SPCA

Now we know that Macy’s is not closing anytime soon, so we will not have the anxiety of fearing this is the last-ever Macy’s puppy and kitten display. The fur starts to fly this Friday at noon, and continues from noon to 6 pm every day Wednesday through Sunday. (Except Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day). The SF SPCA will have an adoption information booth on the main floor at Macy’s all of those days the pups and kitties are in the windows, and the display runs through December 31, 2025.

Top image: Robert T via Yelp