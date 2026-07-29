The San Francisco Giants continue in their terrible, no good, very bad 2026 season, and now injured outfielder Harrison Bader has apparently made his foot injury worse with a scooter accident. Also, the team is offering some very discounted tickets to games.

It's not enough that the Giants currently have the fifth-worst record in the MLB this season, at 45-61, or that they alienated their legion of LGBTQ fans in the Bay Area with the handling of those pitchers' Pride Night protest via Bible verse. Now, one of the newest players on the roster, Harrison Bader, could have a season-ending injury, if not worse.

Bader, who signed a $20 million two-year contract with the Giants in January, has only played a couple of weeks so far this season, following a hamstring issue coming out of spring training, and then a plantar fasciitis diagnosis that has taken him out of active play since May 29.

Bader was reportedly scheduled to have his foot looked at by a foot and ankle specialist on Monday in Indianapolis, but the situation was made worse early Sunday morning when Bader was reportedly involved in a scooter accident. As USA Today reported Tuesday night, the Giants announced that Bader had "further injured his same foot" in the accident, though further details haven't been shared.

The team has only said that "the impact of that injury changed the nature of his evaluation" by the specialist, and that he was getting an MRI here in SF on Tuesday "to better understand the severity of the injuries sustained from the scooter accident."

Harrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants prepares for the game at Oracle Park on July 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Godofredo Vásquez/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

Sources have told SFist that the scooter crash actually occurred in the Cow Hollow area around closing time at the bars, around 1:50 am on Sunday, July 26, in the vicinity of Balboa Cafe at Greenwich and Fillmore streets. According to a witness, Bader's scooter crashed into the back of a San Francisco Fire Department fire engine (SFFD Station 16 is on that block) the wheel of which then rolled over his foot, causing major injury.

The Citizen app confirms that an incident occurred in which 911 was called to the area of Fillmore and Greenwich on Sunday on a report of an individual "needing assistance," but no further details were posted.

SFist has reached out to the SF Giants press office but we have not received any further confirmation of these details, or Bader's involvement in this accident.

The SFFD public information officer provided this statement to SFist: "On July 26, at approximately 1:53 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department was involved in a motor vehicle collision in the area of the 2200 block of Greenwich Street in the Cow Hollow District. One patient was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

SFist has also reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for confirmation of these details, and we'll update this post if those arrive.

As USA Today and SFGate have noted, Bader was in a previous scooter accident in Florida while attending the University of Florida. That incident, reported by the Gainesville Sun, happened in 2014 when Bader was 19 years old, and police reportedly found him unconscious with a "strong odor of alcohol" on his breath.

The Giants, meanwhile, are having a "flash sale" for back-to-school season, offering upper deck tickets for just $8, and bleacher seats for $12 — for $19 those come with a beer. OutSports suggests this is a ploy to lure in more disgruntled fans after the Pride Night fiasco, though attendance at Giants games could be slipping for a number of reasons besides just that.

OutSports had earlier reported in July that fan attendance at Giants games was down 5% to 11% from earlier in the season, and the team's poor showing at many games could have something to do with this as well.

Related: The Giants Get Embroiled In the Culture War Battle They Didn't Need as JD Vance, Josh Hawley Weigh In on Pride Night Hats

Top image: Harrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants welcomes teammates back to the dugout between innings against the Washington Nationals at Oracle Park on June 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)