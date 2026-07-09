Following the SF Giants' 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, pitcher Logan Webb lashed out at a local sports producer on X before deleting his account.

The exchange started after KNBR producer Jack Loder posted a video criticizing the Giants’ lack of leadership following the loss, in which Webb gave up five runs early in the game, including the first grand slam of his career, as SFGate first reported. Loder questioned whether Webb has lived up to his reputation as the team’s ace, while acknowledging that the longtime Giants starter has had plenty of strong performances.

128 Giant postgame seconds.

This team has a leadership void on its roster, a talent void on its roster, and it seems like many of them are checked out. Sad. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/F2de1qiMHM — Jack Loder (@JackLoder_) July 9, 2026

In the video, Loder said the Giants looked “dead from the jump” and argued that a player viewed as an ace should consistently give the team a chance to win.

“Logan Webb had an awesome June, he was bad in April, he missed most of May,” Loder said. “I’ve said over the years that he’s been a great Giant, like I’ve really appreciated his Giants tenure. But there’s always been a little bit lacking.”

He also joked that Webb might be searching his name on X after the game — which appeared to be exactly what happened.

SFGate reports that about an hour later, Webb responded directly to Loder’s post, writing, “You know what’s sad is they let people like you in the locker room.”

After Loder shared the response, Webb continued going back and forth with him and KNBR host Adam Copeland, who joined the exchange and received a reply from Webb asking, “Who are you?”

According to the Chronicle, Webb also responded to several fans criticizing him and the Giants during the exchange. After one user called the Giants a “team of losers,” Webb replied, “Honestly you probably don’t know anything about anything some loser on the couch that couldn’t make his little league team.”

Webb reportedly deleted his X account around 10:30 pm Wednesday, and by Thursday morning the account no longer appeared to exist.

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Image: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Toronto Blue Jays in the top of the first inning at Oracle Park on July 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)