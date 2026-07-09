- A Napa County burglary suspect reportedly took a selfie of himself committing the crime. Police in American Canyon say that 53-year-old Daniel Lemas, with an accomplice, burglarized a business Monday on Green Island Road, stealing $100K worth of vehicles, tools, and copper wire, and that Lemas photographed himself at the crime scene. [KRON4]
- The CHP says that a missing, at-risk, 21-year-old woman from Oregon may be in the Oakland area, and they are seeking the public's help in locating her. [KRON4]
- There was some sort of technical glitch Wednesday night that caused delays at SFO's International Terminal, leading to long lines as passengers had to be checked in manually. [KTVU]
- There was a 3.5M earthquake in San Benito County Thursday morning at 7:49 am which was felt in Salinas and Santa Cruz. [USGS]
- As the US began a second round of air strikes in Iran, President Trump declared the ceasefire "over." [NYT / KTVU]
- Tenderloin speakeasy Bourbon & Branch is back in the news for enforcing a no-cell-phones policy, which Gen Z-ers (who drink cocktails) are responding positively to. [KPIX]
- The monthly Chinatown Night Market has added a mahjong play area on Waverly Place. [NBC Bay Area]