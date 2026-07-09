Rohnert Park police arrested a 21-year-old man after a woman caught him at her home allegedly selling a cannabis vape pen to her 12-year-old following a deal arranged on Snapchat.

A Sonoma man is facing a felony charge after police say he used Snapchat to arrange the sale of a cannabis vape pen to a 12-year-old and went to the child's home to deliver it, as Bay Area News Group Reports.

After the child's mother stopped the sale, she photographed the suspect and his vehicle before he drove away. According to KPIX, investigators used law enforcement databases and the Flock automated license plate reader system to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Orlando Robledo, who was later located by a Sonoma County Sheriff's deputy.

A Rohnert Park officer reportedly arrested Robledo that evening, and he was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of felony sale of marijuana to a child under 14.

Related: Two Alleged Drug Dealers Accused of Using a Kid to Sell Their Product in the Tenderloin

Image: City of Rohnert Park Police & Fire via Facebook