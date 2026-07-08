Local:
- Daniel Moreno Gama, the 20-year-old man in custody for an attempted fire-bombing at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's home in April, made a court appearance Wednesday. At the status hearing, a report on Gama's mental health evaluation found that he could be eligible for mental health diversion, but his attorney is not pursuing that for now. [NBC Bay Area]
- Scientists have been analyzing the scat of grey wolves in Northern California to determine what they've primarily been feeding on, and the answer isn't good for their ongoing conservation. More than half their diet appears to be grazing cattle, meaning that cattle ranchers are growing increasingly upset about the loss of livestock. [Chronicle]
- Murder charges have been filed against 43-year-old Leonard Evans, who is accused of shooting a San Leandro man who was sitting in his Tesla in Oakland on June 14. Evans was booked into Santa Rita Jail on July 1, and the motives and circumstances behind the killing of the father of four have not been disclosed. [KRON4]
- SF's D4 Supervisor Alan Wong, who was a self-proclaimed progressive just two years ago, has veered sharply to the right since getting appointed to the Board of Supervisors by Mayor Daniel Lurie, and some clear evidence of this is his vote against a municipal bank — something he vocally supported in 2024. [48 Hills]
National:
- The 2026 Emmy Award nominations are out, and The Pitt and Hacks once again dominate, with Pluribus and Widow's Bay also receiving many nods. Heated Rivalry fans will be sad to see it left off the list, but it was ineligible because it was financed outside the United States. [CBS News]
- Amid accusations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct and mounting pressure from the Democratic Party, Graham Platner, the promising progressive candidate for Senate in Maine, has suspended his candidacy. It was a when not if situation in the last two days, but now Maine Democrats have to scramble to find a new nominee to go against longtime incumbent Susan Collins. [New York Times]
- Justin Bieber has just joined the lineup for the big, first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show, which is co-headlined by Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. [LA Mag]
Video:
- Chappell Roan made a surprise appearance Monday night at Oakland Arena, dropping in on stage with Rosaliá during the Spanish singer's tour stop and telling a story in a "confessional" setting about getting ghosted by someone. Rosaliá has been inviting various stars on stage to do this confession booth bit during her tour, including Lola Young and SNL cast member Marcello Hernandez, to introduce her song, "La Perla."
Top image: Photo by Darwin Bell