A female jogger reported being sexually assaulted twice near the Stanford University campus this spring, and the school’s police department says it was unable to find any evidence that either incident took place.

Stanford University police say they found no evidence that two sexual assaults reported near campus this spring actually occurred after completing a comprehensive investigation, as the Chronicle reports.

As SFist reported previously, the first report prompted a campus-wide alert after a woman said she was pulled into landscaping and sexually assaulted while jogging south of campus on March 29 by a man carrying a semiautomatic gun in his waistband.

The woman later reported a second assault on April 5, which was never publicized, but Stanford's Department of Public Safety said investigators also determined that incident did not occur based on what the university called “strong evidence,” according to Palo Alto Online.

Stanford spokesperson Charlene Gage said the department remains committed to treating every report seriously while conducting investigations based on evidence.

“DPS recognizes that these findings may raise concerns for survivors about whether they will be believed if they make a police report,” Gage said, adding that the department remains "steadfastly committed" to handling reports with care and respect.

The woman has not been publicly identified, and it's unclear whether she is affiliated with the university.

Previously: Jogger Sexually Assaulted By Armed Man Near Stanford University Campus

Image: David Madison/Getty Images