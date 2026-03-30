Stanford University police are searching for an armed suspect who they say assaulted a woman jogging near campus Sunday, and it’s not known whether she was affiliated with the school.

Stanford University’s Department of Public Safety sent out an alert to the student body Sunday about the incident. The woman reported the sexual assault around 6 pm Sunday, saying the man grabbed her near Mayfield Avenue and Santa Ynez Street and pulled her into some nearby landscaping, according to the Chronicle.

“Stanford University does not tolerate sexual assault, sexual misconduct or sexual harassment,” the alert said.

Police said the suspect was wearing a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband. He had brown eyes, short hair, was clean shaven, and was reportedly wearing a light blue hoodie, dark jeans, and a braided bracelet on his left wrist.

As the Chronicle reports, it’s not known if the woman was a student or staff member at Stanford.

In 2022, two sexual assaults took place on the Stanford campus within a few months of each other. That same year, the maligned Brock Turner, the Stanford swimmer convicted of sexual assault on the Stanford campus in 2016, was in the news for becoming the subject of a whisper campaign after being seen in bars in Dayton, Ohio.

Related: Stanford University Issues Alert After Woman Raped on Campus

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