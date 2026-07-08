- A 47-year-old man who was fatally shot in the East Oakland hills Tuesday morning was reportedly out walking his dog. He's been identified as Oakland city worker Jermaine Newton, and no suspect or motive has been identified. [KTVU]
- Dry lightning and thunderstorms from a monsoon moving into the desert southwest could bring wildfire risks on Sunday and Monday of next week. [Chronicle]
- There were two small earthquakes in northern Napa County Tuesday, with the largest, a 3.6M, felt in St. Helena and around Angwin. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF's Tenderloin Museum has been closed since June 30, and the temporary closure is being extended to a full month due to "unforeseen facilities issues." [Chronicle]
- The SF Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to put a measure on the November ballot to establish a public bank, which would, among other things, offer low-cost loans to affordable housing developers. [Mission Local]
- The family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, a father and husband who had been in the US for 35 years, is seeking answers after an ICE agent fatally shot him during a traffic stop in Houston. [New York Times]
- A building under construction in an office-to-residential conversion in midtown Manhattan has, for now, been structurally stabilized after it was threatening to collapse on Tuesday. [New York Times]