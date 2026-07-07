In separate shooting incidents early Tuesday morning, a man was fatally shot in the East Oakland hills, and three people were shot and wounded near Lake Merritt.

The first shooting happened just after 4:30 am on the 800 block of International Boulevard, as the Chronicle reports. Police said they initially found one person suffering from a gunshot wound, and they were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim was located two miles away and transported to a hospital, while a third victim was taken to the hospital separately, and both of those victims were said to be in stable condition, according to the Oakland PD.

The department said that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the shooting, and their name has not been released.

The second shooting incident occurred in the East Oakland hills around 6:15 am, according to Bay Area News Group.

A man in his 40s was fatally shot while walking outside near the intersection of Leona Drive and Old Quarry Loop, in a residential area that is north of I-580.

Per the news group, no motive is yet known, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

This is Oakland's 27th homicide of the year to date.

Anyone with information about the latter shooting may contact homicide investigators at 510-238-3821 or call a police tip line at 510-238-7950.

The first incident is being investigated by the Felony Assault Unit, who can be reached at 510-238-3426.

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