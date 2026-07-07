Local:
- Three people were arrested, and a large quantity of narcotics, including 50 grams of fentanyl, 23.5 grams of cocaine, 22 grams of methamphetamine, and over $1,000 in cash, were seized Sunday in the area of Mason and Pine streets. [KRON4]
- The Oakland City Council will be deciding Tuesday night whether to approve a six-month pilot program aimed at fighting sex trafficking by temporarily closing several side streets off International Boulevard. [NBC Bay Area]
- California plans to begin sharing driver's license data, including records for more than 1 million undocumented immigrants, with a national DMV database as part of REAL ID requirements, prompting privacy concerns from immigrant advocates and some lawmakers. [KRON4]
National:
- Several buildings were evacuated in New York City’s Midtown Manhattan Tuesday after a structural column collapsed on the 21st floor of a highrise that’s currently under construction and was at risk of collapsing. [ABC News]
- As many as 6.9 million victims of a data hack at genetics testing company 23andMe will be receiving around $47 million in compensation following a settlement in a California bankruptcy case. [BBC]
- A 65-year-old was discovered living in an Arizona national forest surrounded by 1,000 pounds of trash, and he had been living in the area for eight years. [ABC News]
Video:
- If a run club isn’t your speed, check out the Golden Gate Walk Club. The next event is July 12.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist