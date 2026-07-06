A woman who was clearly attempting to evade paying a fare became stuck under a BART entry gate at a San Francisco station last week, and a BART agent took some video of the situation that has since gone viral.

"This is terrible," says the woman filming what is now a viral video clip, who it seems is a BART employee. "We can't even open it without harming you [now]," she adds.

Another agent can be heard telling the woman, "You could have just asked us," suggesting they might have taken pity on her and let her through if she didn't have money for the fare.

The situation appears to have unfolded at either Powell Street or Montgomery Street Station, based on the terrazzo flooring, and the video was posted to the @bartactivities account on Instagram last Wednesday.

"I hope she wasn’t hurt and I hope she received a nice ticket to pay for fare evasion," says BART Director Liz Ames, speaking to NBC Bay Area about the viral incident.

Ames tells the station that BART revenue is rising and fare evasion has plummeted thanks to the new, mostly evasion-proof fare gates — and, consequently, crime is down as well, Ames says.

Trump-supporting former BART director Debora Allen also got a call for comment from NBC Bay Area, and she was happy to take credit for spearheading the new fare gate project.

"I think it’s great. I think it’s the best thing we’ve done at BART in many, probably decades," Allen tells the station.

Ames added that revenue is up about $10 million, possibly thanks to the fare gates, and if that keeps up each year, the $90 million project to install the gates will have paid for itself in less than ten years.

Previously: BART’s New ‘Evasion-Proof’ Fare Gates Apparently Not Completely Evasion-Proof