An East Oakland family saw two of their vehicles damaged by a fire that was sparked by illegal fireworks Saturday night.

The fire began in a tree on 96th Avenue in Oakland, and it appeared the tree had been ignited by illegal fireworks on the street and in the area.

As KTVU reports, a resident who did not want to be identified said that she and her family saw the fire ignite across the street, where two of their vehicles were parked.

The woman tells KTVU, "We thought we were going to explode and get burned."

Her family's car that was parked along the street underneath the tree that caught fire was badly damaged.

A second vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, was also damaged but was able to be moved.

"My son-in-law wanted to go in and get the truck out. We didn't let him because there was a wire hanging over it," the woman told KTVU.

The Oakland Fire Department was able to contain the tree and vehicle fire on 96th Avenue.

An active fireworks show was also reported in the middle of the roadway on 13th Avenue in East Oakland, which disrupted traffic. But residents in the area told KTVU that the fireworks activity this year felt tamer, overall, than previous years.

There was also video posted to social media showing a car in East Oakland that was shooting fireworks out of one of its windows as it circled through intersections, sending them dangerously into trees and toward houses.

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