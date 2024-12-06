In a sign of things to come in the year ahead, as Trump supporters from every basket of deplorables feel emboldened to once again spit in the faces of others and proclaim their dominion, a conservative BART director on her way out gave out a provocative parting gift to her colleagues.

The BART board is changing next year with several directors, including Congresswoman-elect Lateefah Simon, moving on. And all the outgoing directors except one were called on to speak at a Thursday evening meeting, and giving some farewell remarks.

As the Chronicle first reported, and as you can watch for yourself around the 1:01:00 mark on the video of Thursday's board meeting, Director Debora Allen, who has fashioned herself something of a conservative thorn in the side of the BART board for the last eight years, insisted that she be included in the farewell remarks — though it seems clear that outgoing Board President Bevan Dufty tried to pass her over, and she interrupted when the mic was passed to Vice President Mark Foley, who is remaining on the board.

"I did have some parting comments — did you want me to give them now?" Allen said, adding, "Is that what we're doing?"

This followed parting comments by Dufty, Simon, and Rebecca Saltzman in the first hour of the meeting.

Allen spoke of her own accomplishments on the board, pushing for more BART police, and helping navigate through the difficult days of the pandemic. (Allen was notably the only board member to vote against requiring vaccinations for BART employees, and she caused a stir in June 2020 when, after the killing of George Floyd, she tried to gloss over the killing of Oscar Grant by a BART police officer as not "murder.")

Concluding her remarks, Allen announced she had a gift for her colleagues. "What do you buy San Francisco Democrat politicians that seem to have everything they need? Well, it took a while, but I think I came up with something that you all might need over the next four years," Allen said, after which you can hear someone audibly whisper, "Jesus Christ."

Allen proceeded to pull out a "dark MAGA" hat, the likes of which Elon Musk has been sporting since he became a Trump supporter six months ago. She explained that board members should take this as a joke, but also as a reminder that they will likely need to turn to the federal government to help address BART's $350 million operating deficit in the coming years — basically that they'd better get ready to grovel to Trump.

"I know none of you are MAGA supporters, but you may want to have some fun with this," Allen said, clearly implying a "good luck" at the conclusion of her remarks.

As she further explained on Twitter, "I thought they may need a backup 'lifeline', just in case bay area taxpayers say no to increased taxes. So I gave them each this lifeline tool, just in case..."

Below you can see the reactions of the board members, with Saltzman looking down and shaking her head — and Dufty told the Chronicle that he reached over for Simon's hand, to "center" himself.

via BART TV

Allen, who represents part of Contra Costa County, is the chief financial officer for a window and glass company in Pittsburg, so I guess she has that to return to, and won't have to argue with San Francisco Democrats on a bimonthly basis anymore.

Allen is being replaced by Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Matt Rinn, who ran unopposed for the District 1 seat.