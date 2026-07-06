The family of Przemyslaw Jeziorski, who was fatally shot in Greece last July, and his ex-wife who died by suicide last month — leaving behind 11-year-old twins — have been trying to evict squatters from the family’s Berkeley home since December.

As NBC Bay Area reports, a year after UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski was killed in Greece during a custody dispute, his family says alleged squatters have been living in his Berkeley home for the past six months, and their hands have been tied legally due to California’s complicated eviction process.

As SFist reported previously, Jeziorski was shot and killed in Greece in July 2025 during a custody-related visit, an attack Greek authorities allege was arranged by his ex-wife, Nadia Michelidaki. Michelidaki was later arrested along with four others, who have since pleaded guilty or confessed involvement in the killing, but Michelidaki maintained her innocence.

According to Greek outlets, Michelidaki died by suicide in prison last month.

The couple’s 11-year-old twins are now being raised by Jeziorski’s brother, Lukasz Jeziorski, who is also covering the mortgage on the home that is intended to be inherited by the children, per NBC Bay Area.

The Berkeley Police Department reportedly first noted signs of a break-in and possible squatting at the home in December, and a woman later arrived claiming she had a lease. Court filings reportedly show the home’s occupants claim they signed a one-year lease with Michelidaki and paid $30,000 up front.

The family’s attorney, Erinne Stratte, says Michelidaki was in police custody at the time the lease was allegedly executed, adding that there is no documentation confirming a valid lease or payment. Investigators have since documented conflicting timelines about when the group moved in.

Jeziorski’s family also alleges the occupants have been selling belongings from the home, as neighbors have reportedly observed yard sales involving items believed to belong to the property.

“They are stealing from the two orphans,” Lukasz said, speaking to NBC Bay Area. “If you ask me what I think about them, I feel nothing good. I feel that they are very bad people.”

Stratte said the dispute could take months to resolve while authorities investigate the alleged squatters' claims.

“The homeowner just has to let the squatters stay, and based on their criminal background and the inconsistencies in their statements, it's clear that they are not telling the truth," Stratte told NBC.

Previously: Ex-Wife of Berkeley Professor Shot in Greece Arrested for Allegedly Arranging His Murder

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