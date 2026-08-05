Local:
- California has made its Farm to School program permanent, guaranteeing nearly $25 million in annual funding to help schools serve more food grown in the state, expand nutrition education, and upgrade campus kitchens. The program, launched alongside the state's Universal Meals Program in 2021, has also helped schools modernize meal preparation with hundreds of millions of dollars in kitchen investments. [KPIX]
- Some Twin Peaks residents are dealing with a nightmare landlord who purchased the building three years ago, resulting in tenants withholding over $400,000 in rent over the past 32 months. [Chronicle]
- Activist Erin Brockovich said she’s been flooded with submissions from Gilroy residents fighting a new Amazon Services data center, which is currently under construction and is expected to open later this year. [Erin Brockovitch/Facebook]
National:
- A preliminary federal report suggests an air ambulance crash that killed four people in New Mexico in May may have occurred after the aircraft lost GPS during a nearby military jamming test. Investigators have not yet determined the cause, but the incident is believed to be the first known civilian US plane crash potentially linked to military GPS interference. [Telegraph UK]
- Around 345 people have been infected by the same Salmonella strain across 27 states, including California, which is linked to jalapenos distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors in Sinaloa, Mexico. [KQED]
- A federal judge dismissed Alex Murdaugh's lawsuit seeking $600,000 in legal fees from former court clerk Becky Hill, ruling that although his murder convictions were overturned because Hill improperly influenced jurors by suggesting he was guilty and casting doubt on his testimony, her misconduct did not cause his legal expenses. [Associated Press]
Video:
- While Scott Wiener’s distasteful chatbot attempts to diss his opponent in the race for Congress, the bot’s claims ultimately point back to Wiener and his connections to influential San Francisco big money types, like the Stephens family.
@shotofculturepodcast I used AI for this and I hope you understand why… 🤖 #sanfrancisco #sf #415 #congress #sfbayarea ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya
Image: Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, state leaders, and supporters of the Farm to School program/CA.gov