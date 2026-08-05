A new wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon near the town of Covelo in Mendocino County, where temperatures reportedly topped 100 degrees.

The Anderson Fire grew to 205 acres in a matter of about two hours Wednesday, after first being reported at 12:37 pm. According to Cal Fire, the fire was burning at a "dangerous rate of speed," and an evacuation warning was announced for an area along Highway 162 from Wattenburg to Fairbanks Roads, and east to Dobie Lane.

An aerial photo, seen below, from Cal Fire appears to show the beginning of the fire in an area of farm structures or residences, just outside the town of Covelo.

Photo via Cal Fire

Highway 162 was closed to traffic "from the mouth of the valley to the Covelo Fire Station." It's unclear whether any structures have already been damaged. The fire is 0% contained.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Just before 3 pm, Cal Fire said that a "Temporary Evacuation Point and Cooling Center has been set up at the Round Valley Indian Health Center for residents affected by the Anderson Fire."

This is the second fire in Mendocino County in just the past five days. The Feliz Fire, which was sparked on Saturday afternoon, grew to over 870 acres and is now 70% contained.

This is a developing story.