Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, is facing a possible misdemeanor hit-and-run charge following an incident in Napa County on Friday afternoon. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office allege Pelosi crashed into a parked car, briefly stopped, then drove away.

The Sacramento Bee reports that sheriff deputies responded to a 911 call yesterday afternoon regarding a driver hitting a legally parked car on Yountville's Yount Street, then leaving the scene. The Sheriff's Office credited a witness with helping them to quickly track down the driver of a brown convertible with significant damage to its front right side.

After detaining the vehicle at Yountville Cross Road, authorities confirm the driver was subsequently identified as Paul Pelosi, 86. In a statement, the Sheriff's Office allege that Pelosi "admitted to hitting something, but said he did not know what he had hit, so he kept driving" until his car became disabled.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a preliminary report showed Pelosi was not under the influence of alcohol. Regardless, he now faces a possible misdemeanor charge pending a review for possible prosecution from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

This is not the first time the husband of soon-to-retire US Representative Nancy Pelosi has found himself in the headlines.

As SFist previously reported, in 2022, Pelosi was involved in another Napa County car crash where his blood alcohol content was found to be above the legal limit at 0.082%. He ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Mere months later, SFist also covered the shocking crimes of Richmond's David DePape, who viciously assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer at his home in Pacific Heights in a plot to kidnap Nancy Pelosi. DePape was later sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of charges including aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Related: Pelosi’s Husband Now Trying to Refute DUI Reports as ‘Incorrect Information’

Image: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 18: Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) (R) and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center in John Lewis Plaza on June 18, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. Barack Obama served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017 and was the first African American to hold the office. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)