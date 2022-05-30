- Paul Pelosi — the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — was arrested over the weekend in Napa County on suspicion of driving under the influence. At 11:44 p.m. Saturday, Pelosi was apprehended by Napa County police at 11:44 p.m. on Saturday and subsequently charged with two misdemeanors "related to operating a vehicle while intoxicated"; bail was set at $5K and has since been met. [TMZ]
- Oakland Public Library's Main Library at 14th Street is in a dilapidated state and about half the size it should be to accommodate patrons — which may be reason enough to move the branch elsewhere. [Oaklandside]
- IYKYK: There is a (somewhat decent) chance Bay Area locals will be treated to a rare meteor shower tonight around 10 p.m., so take your gaze away from your smartphone and look up around that time. [Chronicle]
- A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of the North Bay amid warm temperatures, dry ground conditions, and strong winds; the warning is set to remain in place until Tuesday evening. [KRON4]
- The Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville was shut down Sunday evening before its scheduled end-time after an attempted murder played out, leaving an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. [CBS Sacramento]
- And while COVID-19 cases are on a rise in most municipalities across the country, Memorial Day travel has been at near pre-pandemic levels this long weekend. [NYT]
