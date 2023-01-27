We now have the disturbing video of the hammer assault on Paul Pelosi that took place in his San Francisco home on October 28, and the immediate aftermath.

As we learned shortly after the attack took place, San Francisco Police officers witnessed the attack moments after they arrived at the Pacific Heights home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi. Officers arrived at the front door just after 2 a.m. following the 911 call placed by Paul Pelosi from his upstairs bathroom, and when Pelosi opened the door, officers saw him standing next to the intruder, identified as David DePape of Richmond.

The body-camera video — which was released Friday following a court order that came from requests for the footage from multiple media organizations — can be seen below. An officer says, "What is going on right here," and then, "Drop the hammer." DePape can be heard saying, "Nope!" And within seconds, after Pelosi struggles to hold onto the hammer and says, "Hey hey hey!", DePape gains control of it and swings the hammer, and the physical contact with Pelosi occurs just off camera beyond the doorframe.

Afterward, as we heard from court testimony and when the video was played in open court last month, the footage shows Pelosi on the ground, and the sounds of snoring can be heard. DePape is on the ground and an officer can be heard yelling, "Give me your fucking hand!"

Be warned the video may be disturbing.

More of the precursor footage can be seen via KRON4 below, showing the SFPD officers as they approach the door, discussing whether they have the right address.

Multiple news organizations — including CNN, NBC, ABC, The Chronicle, and Politico — had pressed for the release of the body-camera footage, and in a brief hearing on Wednesday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy granted the release.

As the Chronicle reported, defense attorney Adam Lipson, who is defending DePape, argued against the video's release, saying that it could "irreparably damage" DePape's right to a fair trial. Specifically, Lipson argued that conspiracy theorists and right-wing media outlets that had already questioned details of the case might manipulate the video and make a fair trial impossible.

