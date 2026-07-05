- The Golden Gate Bridge's marquee firework display for this year's Fourth of July celebrations was unsurprisingly marred by fog and traffic. Attendees report that the fireworks seemed to disappear "almost as soon as they launched" and that western vantage points were particularly socked in. [Chronicle]
- A California man has pleaded guilty to sending an "imposter ransom demand" to the family of Savannah Guthrie. It marks the latest update in an ongoing saga that began after the "Today Show" host's elderly mother, Nancy Guthrie, was abducted from her home in January. [KTVU]
- If LeBron James is serious about joining the Golden State Warriors for his last dance, local real estate agents are ready to sell him a palace of his choosing. [SF Standard]
- A Waymo in San Francisco got a full taste of the Fourth of July on Saturday when it caught fire on Saturday after driving over a firework. No injuries were reported. [NBC Bay Area]
- A suspect has been detained following an early Sunday morning shooting on San Jose's Bonita Avenue that left one woman dead. [KTVU]
- Earthquakes near Gilroy and Aromas were detected on Sunday morning. The Gilroy strike was first, registering a 3.0, followed by the Aromas quake, which measured a magnitude 3.2. [KPIX]
- Beyonce released her first new music since 2024 in the form of single “Morning Dew (Donk)” on Saturday, with some fans speculating that it may be a preview of the third album expected to complete her “Act” trilogy. [NBC Bay Area]
- Following a historic run at the World Cup that saw them push betting favorite Argentina to the brink in a 2-3 loss, Cape Verde's football team were given a hero's welcome attended by thousands upon their return home. [BBC]
Image: @PapiNCali/X