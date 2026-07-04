Global telecommunications giant AT&T won a Friday ruling by the Federal Communications Commission that may pave the way for them to end landline phone service for 184,000 Californians. The June 29 decision stands in contrast to a state order last August that the service must continue.

As the Mercury News reports, the FCC ruling reflects the latest escalation in a years-long fight between AT&T and state regulators over the company's obligation to maintain basic phone service for customers in California. Opponents of AT&T's efforts argue that copper-wire phones remain a lifeline during natural disasters like fires, storms and earthquakes.

While the FCC's decision does not immediately allow for AT&T to disconnect customers, it does keep the door open.

Additional reporting from CBS details how AT&T's efforts kicked into a new gear in May when they appealed to the FCC to allow them to override state regulators. Much relies on the outcome of two substantial pending petitions with the FCC that remain without a firm timeline for resolution.

If AT&T does emerge victorious, the company plans to begin withdrawing its copper-wire landline service from California households on June 1, 2027. As of now, the number of Bay Area households at risk of being affected remains unknown.

In a statement issued Thursday, AT&T confirmed their desired timeline:

"This is a phased, multiyear transition and we’re committed to working with our customers to ensure that no one loses connectivity. All current customers can keep their existing service until it is discontinued on or after June 1, 2027.”

AT&T's prior promise to maintain landline service for customers lacking reliable connectivity has also come under scrutiny, with the Mercury News reporting that the company's "determinations may not match reality on the ground" when it comes to defining what constitutes reliable connectivity.

This latest ruling follows a lawsuit filed against California’s Public Utilities Commission and the state Attorney General’s Office by AT&T in May in which they claim the state cannot stop them from ending landline service.

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