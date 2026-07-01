San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced charges today against six individuals relating to several separate incidents that occurred over Pride Weekend in the city.

Charges were filed Wednesday in connection with a Saturday shooting near Civic Center, a Sunday double stabbing in the aftermath of Pride festivities in Civic Center, and several alleged instances of vandalism during Friday's Trans March.

DA Brooke Jenkins gave a press conference (seen below) to announce the charges, first revealing that 19-year-old Jules Reeves has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on Saturday, June 27, near the intersection of at Leavenworth and McAllister streets. Police say that Reeves got into a loud argument and physical struggle with another man whom he threatened to kill, in the midst of a crowded area near the Pride festival grounds.

Reeves allegedly produced a handgun and fired it, hitting the victim in the hand and causing an injury that required surgery. Reeves also allegedly pistol-whipped the victim in the head and body after he was on the ground, and then tried to flee on foot. He was quickly arrested, but not before trying to outrun police and allegedly refusing to comply with orders to stop.

Reeves has been charged with assault with a firearm with great bodily injury, carrying a loaded firearm that he was not the registered owner of, carrying a concealed firearm that he was not the registered owner of, and resisting arrest, among other charges.

Referring to Pride weekend as "one of the most joyous and festive weekends" in San Francisco, Jenkins said in the press conference, "I want to make sure that the public understands that we are doing our job here in San Francisco to keep people safe, certainly at times when we know that so many visitors [are coming to town]."

Jenkins also announced charges against 22-year-old Nyasha Gipson, who police say attacked three women with a knife "without warning or provocation" on Market Street near Seventh Street just as Sunday's Pride festivities were dispersing, around 6pm. One victim was reportedly stabbed in the leg, while a second was stabbed in the torso while attempting to shield the other victim, and a third victim was just nicked by the knife in the leg and not seriously injured.

Gipson has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, with allegations that she personally inflicted great bodily injury on two victims.

Both Gipson and Reeves were arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.



Jenkins also announced charges relating to the alleged incidents of vandalism during the Trans March on Friday evening.

33-year-old Sienna Hayes and 28-year-old Knorr Betcher were each charged with eight counts of felony vandalism, as well as possession of graffiti tools, and Hayes has been charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer.

Police say that there is surveillance video evidence of the eight incidents of vandalism at eight locations, presumably along the march route. Jenkins noted that the surveillance cameras themselves were vandalized in multiple locations.

SFist witnessed red graffiti Friday evening, which has since been removed or covered, on the front of the Misión San Francisco de Asís, aka "the old Mission Dolores" chapel, which read "Land Back!"

Additionally, Jenkins announced charges against 23-year-old Daniel Macias-Gomez, who is charged with resisting and with battery on a peace officer; and 33-year-old Katherine Legros, who is charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer.

Jenkins noted that Macias-Gomez allegedly spat in a police officer's face.

"I want to be clear: One, that is a crime, but two, we will not tolerate that type of behavior in our city toward our police officers," Jenkins said.

Hayes, Betcher, Macias-Gomez, and Legros are set to be arraigned on Thursday, July 2.

Supervisor Jackie Fielder announced Tuesday that she was requesting an inquiry into the SFPD's handling of the Friday arrests during the Trans March, as well as into the department's handling of the unsanctioned "Stud Alley" dance party on Saturday.

Related: Trans March Organizers Double Down, Say Scott Wiener Was Never In Danger