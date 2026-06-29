As has happened in some previous years, some violence broke out as crowds dispersed from the large SF Pride gathering at Civic Center, though, thankfully, no one was fatally wounded.

Two people were stabbed and wounded Sunday evening around 6:11 pm, just outside the Civic Center Pride Fest grounds at Seventh and Market streets. As KRON4 reports, officers responded to the area and found the two victims near UN Plaza, and they were subsequently taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that, following an investigation, at some point later on Sunday evening, officers located two suspects and arrested them on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon and other charges.

Police did not share any suspected motive for the stabbing, and the suspects have not been publicly identified.

The free Pride celebration at Civic Center, which typically attracts tens of thousands of people with entertainment on multiple stages, was just wrapping when the stabbing occurred — the official event had ended just ten minutes earlier, and crowds would still have been filing out of exit gates, many of them toward Market Street and transit options.

In a separate incident, one person was shot and wounded Saturday afternoon near UN Plaza, while the first day of Pride festivities were happening in Civic Center.

While SF Pride has remained a mostly peaceful event for decades, occasional violence has broken out either in or near the event grounds over the years. A large group brawl broke out toward the tail end of the Civic Center event in 2022, and someone sprayed "bear spray" into a crowd near the main stage in front of City Hall.

A shooting also occurred in UN Plaza during Pride weekend in 2015, injuring a Pride Fest attendee; a woman was shot on Market Street outside the Warfield Theater after Pride festivities in 2014; and a man was stabbed near UN Plaza during Pride weekend in 2012, as well.

A gay UC Berkeley professor also reported being gay-bashed in Dolores Park on Pride Saturday in 2025, as he was trying to leave the crowded park ahead of the annual Dyke March.

Previously: One Person Shot, Alleged Suspect Arrested After Saturday Shooting Near SF Pride Activities