One person is in custody following a shooting near United Nations Plaza in San Francisco on Saturday. While responding to the shooting, SFPD said they were able to apprehend the alleged suspect. One victim suffering from a gunshot wound was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

As KRON 4 reports, the incident took place around 3:30pm on June 27 in proximity to ongoing Pride weekend celebrations throughout the city. SFPD confirmed that officers were in the vicinity of United Nations Plaza to monitor Pride events when the shooting occurred and subsequently responded.

According to a statement from SFPD, officers rendered aid to a person suffering from a gunshot wound until paramedics were able to take over and transport them to a nearby hospital. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are expected to be okay, reports NBC Bay Area.

SFPD's statement goes on to assert that they identified a suspect matching the description provided by the victim before quickly apprehending them after a brief pursuit by foot. Per SFPD, investigators later developed probable cause to arrest the suspect.

KRON4 further reports that as a result of the chase, one officer was injured and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It remains unclear what charges the as-yet-unidentified suspect will face.

Saturday's shooting incident adds to a Pride weekend that's already seen violence following protests and arrests during Friday's Trans March, as SFist previously reported.

Related: Scott Weiner Booed At Dolores Park, 5 Arrested Following Protests During SF Trans March

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