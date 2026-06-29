The SFPD arrested 20 people at a large, unauthorized Pride block party in SoMa Saturday night, a now annual gathering that emerged after the Stud closed its former location in 2020 and has often been accompanied by widespread vandalism and property damage.

The San Francisco Police Department arrested 20 people late Saturday after shutting down an unsanctioned Pride "Stud Alley" block party in SoMa that drew roughly 300 people near Kissling and 11th streets, as Mission Local reports. According to the department, officers arrived around 11 pm to find a large crowd and DJ setup, prompting a substantial police response that included officers in riot gear.

Police said attendees ignored orders to disperse after the DJ left, and two people were arrested. Following the dispersal, an estimated 200 people reportedly gathered again a few blocks away on Washburn Street where 18 additional people were arrested on allegations of unlawful assembly and obstructing or delaying officers.

Videos shared online shows officers in tactical gear advancing on the crowd and forcibly clearing the alley.

Per Mission Local, police also said several people vandalized two passing vehicles, believed to be Waymos, rendering them inoperable.

The annual, generally anarchic Stud Alley gathering has taken place during Pride weekend for years, following the closure of the original Stud in 2020, and it has previously been accompanied by vandalism. The popular nightclub and bar has since reopened in a different location at Folsom and Seventh streets.

In 2023, as SFist reported, vandals covered the Stud’s former location and surrounding buildings in graffiti while also trashing four cars, demolishing windshields, and leaving giant cratered dents on the roofs of cars. According to ABC7, a similar level of vandalism also occurred last year.

The event's organizers had announced ahead of Pride that they would not officially host this year's event, saying the gathering had recently "outgrown itself," while still invoking the unofficial slogan, "Every alley is Stud Alley."

By Sunday, graffiti reading "Fuck SFPD," "No Cops at Pride," and "Every Alley Stud Alley" reportedly remained visible on walls along Washburn and Kissling streets. As previously reported, the arrests came a day after the SFPD arrested five people after the Trans March on allegations of vandalism and assault.

Previously: The Stud’s Former Home Hit With Pride Weekend Graffiti Again, But Vandals Also Trashed Four Cars

Image: Screenshot from video; Jersey Noah/Instagram